2017 MLK Unity Breakfast at UW Tacoma to Focus on Community Action

TACOMA, WASH. — Erin Jones is the keynote speaker for the 11th Annual MLK Unity Breakfast. Jones, a community activist and former candidate for Superintendent of Public Instruction, has spent the last two decades working in education. Her focus has been helping schools close the achievement gap among underrepresented students. During her speech, Jones will discuss education’s role in empowering young people by providing them the skills necessary to challenge existing power structures and create change at local and national levels.

The theme of the breakfast, “Let’s Talk about Action,” is meant to be a call for action in response to recent events of race-inspired violence. Besides speeches and performances, this year’s program also includes a discussion about community action. UW Tacoma provides a space where the community can convene for thoughtful discussion of important societal topics. By hosting this forum, the university encourages reflection, reconciliation and progress towards civic engagement.

The Unity Breakfast has become one of the South Sound’s premiere events on the subjects of race and equity. Previous speakers include Cheryl Brown Henderson of Brown v. Board, which ended legal segregation in public schools; and Birmingham church bombing survivor Carolyn McKinstry. This year’s event continues with the tradition of bringing unique and relevant voices into our local conversation surrounding the best way to provide opportunity for all.

What: 2017 MLK Unity Breakfast: “Let’s Talk about Action”

When: Monday, January 16 from 8:00 am to 10:30 am.

Where: University Y Student Center

Cost: Adults (General Admission): $15.

UW Tacoma students: $10.

Children under 10: $10

Day of Admission (all) $20

More information: www.tacoma.uw.edu/node/42882