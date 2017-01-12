Pierce County Medical Examiner earns re-accreditation

The National Association of Medical Examiners (NAME) has awarded re-accreditation to the Pierce County’s Medical Examiner’s Office. The designation lasts until 2021 and is verified annually.

“NAME-accredited offices represent the highest quality of death investigation system. The citizens can be proud of the hard work, dedication and leadership made in attaining this accreditation,” said Barbara Wolf, M.D., Chairman, NAME Inspection and Accreditation Committee.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office was established in 1984 and has been accredited for 23 years.

“We are pleased to offer Pierce County residents the highest level of medicolegal death investigations,” said Thomas Clark, M.D., Chief Medical Examiner. “Our re-accreditation validates the skill and care with which we conduct our work on behalf of decedents and those who loved them.”

In addition to death investigations, the Medical Examiner’s office maintains an educational partnership with Madigan Army Medical Center. Pathology residents spend part of their training in the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office learning basic forensic pathology practice.

The office also collaborates with local procurement organizations to facilitate organ and tissue donations, when possible.