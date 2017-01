It’s mighty chilly out, and Featured Pet MooMoo would love nothing more than to warm your lap. While a bit on the timid side at first, the 13-year-old quickly comes around for any sort of pets, starting up quite a robust purr.

A quiet home for our declawed, senior miss would be the purr-fect fit #A513968. Contact The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County, (253) 383-2733 for more information.