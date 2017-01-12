Lakewood Baseball Club seeking sponsors

Submitted by Lakewood Baseball Club

It doesn’t take much… it doesn’t take much to make a difference and an impact on a child’s life. We of Lakewood Baseball Club firmly believe in that concept.

Yes, most of the volunteer coaches and Board members have or have had children on a team. Sometimes multiple teams. Sometimes the coach planned to be a leader of a team of pre-pubescent baseball players. Sometimes, a parent became coach because the group of youngsters standing on the field did not have a coach.

Lakewood has a rich history of Baseball. Charles Andrew “Cap” Peterson’s name graces the fields at Ft. Steilacoom. “CAP” was a graduate of Clover Park High School and played in the Major Leagues. Ron Cey, an all-star Dodger, grew up in Tacoma but his Father owned Cey’s Union service station on the corner of Pacific Highway and Bridgeport Way. In the 70’s and 80’s, it was not unusual to see a lot of Dodger Blue.

Is there future MLB player in Lakewood? We don’t know, but we certainly want to give them the opportunity.

Maybe you have some time? Maybe you can provide an opportunity? Provide a fundraiser for a team or the league? Donate to our upcoming silent auction?

Or perhaps you are willing to be a sponsor of a team or the league? Please take a moment to consider your ability to help our League… and our kids. We would love to discuss options, or you may look at some of our ideas listed on our sponsorship flyer.

lakewoodbaseballclub.org/sites/lakewoodbaseballclub/content/940/Become-a-Sponsor