Rep. Heck joins House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence

WASHINGTON, D.C. – This week Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi selected Rep. Denny Heck (D-Wash.) to serve on the prestigious House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence in the new Congress.

“As we face a changing security environment, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region, and new threats, especially in the fallout of Russian hacking, our intelligence community will continue to play an increasingly critical role in keeping our nation safe and our democracy strong,” said Rep. Heck. “My district is home to Joint Base Lewis-McChord, the U.S. Army’s Pacific power-projection platform, and Puget Sound area is also home to world-class technology companies with cybersecurity expertise that have spurred path-breaking partnerships that support our national security, such as Washington Air National Guard’s 194th Regional Support Wing. I look forward to discussing the unique capabilities we have in Washington state as I serve on this important committee. I pledge to work with my Republican and Democratic colleagues to oversee our national security assets and maintain our leadership around the world.”

Since its formation in 1977, the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence has been the primary overseer of the U.S. intelligence community. Congressman Heck will be the only member of the House of Representatives from the Pacific Northwest to currently serve on this committee. This placement will mark the first time since 2010 that a member of the Washington delegation has served on this committee.

“While President-elect Trump tries to discredit and disregard the conclusions of the U.S. intelligence community, strong Democratic voices on the Intelligence Committee are more important than ever,” said Pelosi. “Congressman Denny Heck has consistently shown he has the judgment and the values to serve as a member of the House Intelligence Committee. In this important new role, Congressman Heck will help lead our efforts to strengthen America’s national security and defend our democracy from Vladimir Putin’s meddling.”

Congressman Heck will continue to serve on the House Financial Services Committee where he has served the past two Congresses.