Flu-related deaths hit 12 in Pierce County

TACOMA, Wash. – Flu is already at epidemic levels this winter. Flu-related hospitalizations and deaths are at a much higher level than this time last year. In Pierce County, 12 people have died from the flu. Most are between 60 and 90 years old and had underlying health conditions. The youngest victim was in her forties.

During the 2015-2016 flu season, 15 Pierce County residents died of flu, and in the 2014-2015 flu season, 25 flu deaths occurred. Flu season generally extends from October to April.

“This flu season is shaping up to be especially bad for elderly people,” said Matthew Rollosson, nurse epidemiologist at Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department. “Getting an annual flu shot is the best way to protect yourself and those around you from the flu. Frequent hand washing and avoiding others who are sick also helps,” Rollosson said.

On Dec. 19, the first flu death occurred in Pierce County. The Health Department reported another four flu deaths in the week ending Dec. 31. As of Jan. 7, the Department gathered reports of seven more mostly older adults who have died of flu. In addition, 20 long-term care facilities have reported flu outbreaks. Hospital admissions for flu-related illness continue to increase to three reported in mid-October to 265 as of Jan. 7.

The flu is worse than a bad cold. It can cause days of fever, cough, sore throat, and body aches. Each year thousands of people go to the hospital because of the flu. And the virus can lead to death.

How does the flu spread?

Droplets made when people with the flu cough, sneeze, or talk carry the virus. These droplets can infect a person directly or through contact with contaminated surfaces or objects. Be sure to:

Wash your hands often with soap or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Cover your cough or sneeze.

Stay home if you’re sick.

Why should I get a flu shot?

It’s a neighborly thing to do. You help to protect yourself and the health of those around you when you get a flu shot. The Health Department recommends the flu vaccine for people six months and older. The more people in Pierce County who get vaccinated, the less flu can spread in our communities. Higher rates of vaccination mean fewer visits to the doctor and days missed from work or school. Although the flu is circulating now, it’s not too late to get vaccinated to protect yourself and your family from the flu.

Can I still get sick?

No vaccine is 100 percent effective, but when more people are vaccinated, less illness circulates in the community.

Those who are immune compromised or cannot get vaccines because of medical reasons have better protection when people around them are vaccinated. Even if a person who has received the shot becomes ill, the vaccine can still protect many people and prevent flu-related complications.

Where can I get a flu shot?

It’s not too late to get a flu shot, but do it now to protect yourself and those around you. Flu vaccines can take up to two weeks to take effect. You can get a flu shot at many local pharmacies. Also, check with your health care provider about the vaccine. Learn more about where to get the flu vaccine and other flu facts at www.tpchd.org/flu.

What are the side effects of a flu shot?

Every year millions of people get flu vaccines, which public health experts carefully monitor. Most people get a flu shot with no problem. Side effects include soreness, redness, tenderness, or swelling at the spot of injection. These side effects are mild and short-lived, especially when compared to symptoms from a bad case of the flu. The flu vaccine cannot give you the flu.

What should I do if I have flu symptoms?

Some people are more at risk for flu complications, especially:

Seniors

Children under age five.

Pregnant women

People with diabetes, asthma, or other chronic conditions.

If you are at higher risk for flu complications and you develop flu complications, see your health care provider right away. Antiviral medications taken within a day or two after the flu symptoms start might help people at higher risk avoid complications, including pneumonia, hospitalization, and death.

If you have no underlying chronic health conditions and are not among the high risk groups, you can usually treat yourself or your child at home by getting plenty of rest and drinking lots of fluids.

When should I see a doctor?

See a healthcare provider for an evaluation if you are experiencing any of the following:

Fever greater than 100.4 degrees that’s lasted more than four days (fevers may be intermittent).

Fever that went away but has returned two or more days later.

Coughing up mucus tinged with blood.

Rattling chest sounds when taking a deep breath.

Fainting spells, dizziness and/or severe dry mouth.

Urinating less (or babies have less than three wet diapers per 24 hours).

You are pregnant (pregnant women should seek immediate care if flu symptoms are present rather than making an appointment at an OB office).

People younger than age five or older than age 65. People with chronic medical illness such as diabetes, heart failure, cancer, etc. or other high risk groups for complications from the flu.

When should I call 911 or be seen at an emergency room?

Seek emergency medical attention if you are experiencing any of the following:

Fast breathing or trouble breathing.

Pain or pressure in the chest or abdomen.

Bluish or gray skin color.

Severe or persistent vomiting.

Not waking up or not interacting.

Sudden dizziness.

Unable to talk in full sentences.

Confusion.

Children who are so irritable that they do not want to be held.

Get more information about the flu, including how to avoid it, vaccinations and where they are available at www.tpchd.org/flu.