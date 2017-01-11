Families invited to learn more about CPSD’s high school options

LAKEWOOD, WASH—Clover Park School District’s (CPSD) three high schools will host free, information meetings for families of eighth graders to learn more about high school programs within the district. The meetings will be held as listed below.

Harrison Preparatory School Thursday, Jan. 19 6 -7 p.m.

9103 Lakewood Drive SW, Lakewood, 98499

Clover Park High School Thursday, Feb. 2 5:30 – 7 p.m.

11023 Gravelly Lake Drive SW, Lakewood, 98499

Lakes High School Tuesday, Feb. 7 5:30 – 7 p.m.

10320 Farwest Drive SW, Lakewood, 98498

“It is important families and students know they have high school program options within the school district,” said Clover Park School District superintendent Debbie LeBeau. “Each school has strong academic programs and extra-curricular options. We want to inform families of their options so they can choose the best fit for their student and family.”

Families may attend all three information meetings as their schedules allow. For more information, please call the district’s secondary schools office at 253-583-5165.