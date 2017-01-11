14th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration, Jan. 14

Submitted by City of Lakewood

The 14th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration will be held Saturday, January 14th at the Sharon McGavick Conference Center at Clover Park Technical College. The event will begin at 10:00am and will end at noon. The theme of this year’s event is: “The Dream in Person” with keynote speaker Cinthia Illan-Vazquez. Cinthia attended Tillicum Elementary, Woodbrook Middle School and Clover Park High School. She was a two-year member of the Lakewood Youth Council, a Daffodil Princess, Act Six Scholar and graduated from Whitworth University. She is a person from our community who truly represents the “Dream in Person”.

This year’s event will also feature a diverse program highlighted with performances from the Harrison Preparatory Choir and the children’s choir of Park Lodge Elementary. We will have a special ensemble finale featuring almost all of the performers from the program with Rev. Pat Wright of the Total Experience Gospel Choir. This event is proudly sponsored by Harborstone Credit Union and the City of Lakewood. Don’t miss this great event.

