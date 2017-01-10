WorkSource Pierce Opens New Hub for Job Seekers

Submitted by WorkForce Central

While Pierce County’s unemployment rate improved 0.9 percent over the course of 2016, its economic recovery still lags behind the rest of the state and falls short when compared with other Puget Sound communities. From a January high of 6.7% to a November low of 5.8%, many workers remain unemployed, underemployed or disconnected from the economy altogether.

The new and improved WorkSource Pierce Job Center is a hub where job seekers can access tools, assistance and support throughout their search. With a committed team of experts on hand, job seekers benefit by learning about training programs, high-demand positions and opportunities uniquely suited to each skill set.

Job seekers, employers and community members alike are invited to drop by the Job Center and enjoy light snacks and beverages while touring the facility, meeting experts and learning about hiring opportunities.

WHEN: Thursday, January 12, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WHERE: WorkSource Pierce Job Center

3650 S. Cedar Street

Tacoma, WA 98409

PARKING: Available in surface lot

WorkForce Central partners with WorkSource Pierce to connect job seekers with employers across the region.