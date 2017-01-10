Whodunit? Give Murder a Sporting Chance dinner set for Feb. 3

Add dinner, murder and mystery to kick off your Super Bowl weekend. The Pacific Northwest’s premiere mystery theatre company will present a special sports-themed interactive dinner Friday, Feb. 3 at 7:30 p.m. at Chambers Creek Regional Park, 9850 64th St. W. in University Place.

The event promises an evening of entertaining mayhem and interaction with an outrageous cast of actors while you try to figure out the culprit in a live “whodunit” mystery that includes a stadium-style buffet dinner from Chambers Bay Grill.

To participate in the interactive dinner, reserve your spot online or call (253) 798-4141 byJan. 27. Cost is $59 per adult (ages 21 and over only). Advance tickets are required and will not be sold at the door. For more information, visit www.piercecountywa.org/murdermysterydinner.

Members of the audience are encouraged to wear their favorite sports attire. The sports-themed buffet dinner includes nachos, garlic fries, crudité platter, buffalo wings, specialty dogs, dessert, beverages and a no host bar will be available.