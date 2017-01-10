TNT: Sewage spilling into Waughop Lake; source unknown

“The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department issued a sewage spill health advisory Monday for Lakewood’s Waughop Lake.
“The advisory comes more than a month after raw sewage was spotted in the lake by a construction crew building a trail around the 30-acre lake in Fort Steilacoom Park.” Read more from The News Tribune website.
Comments
John Arbeeny says
“Trail”??? More like a 2 lane heavy duty highway with most of the old trees cut to stumps. Just exactly who is going to be driving on this highway? Whose idea of progress was this? More empire building in Lakewood Parks and Recreation at our expense. Apparently they think asphalt road way and clear cut forest trumps the previous unspoiled beauty of the park. I wouldn’t be a bit surprised with all that heavy equipment running around that they broke through a sewer line nobody bothered to plot. How much is this debacle costing us? Lakewood apparently has the funds to pave over a mile+ of park but somehow can’t find the funds to repair our streets without a $20.00 car tab fee. So much for City Council prioritizing their budget.