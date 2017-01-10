Late night firing at JBLM, Jan. 10-12

Joint Base Lewis-McChord will conduct late-night firing Tuesday, January 10 through Thursday January 12, 2017, 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. (continuously) using 120 mm mortars.

Two units on JBLM are scheduled to conduct training with 120mm Mortars during the above identified timeframe. Increased levels of activity will be noticed during the day, and evening hours, and firing will be conducted from two ranges on base.

Queries or comments about noise may be directed to the JBLM Public Affairs Office’s External Communication Division hotline at (253) 967-0852, daily.