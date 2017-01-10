Kim Sandusky named Rotary Educator of the Month

Kim Sandusky was hired by Clover Park School District in 1999 at Tillicum Elementary School, where she taught first and second grade until 2014, when she became the school’s reading intervention teacher. At the January 6, 2017 meeting of the Rotary Club of Lakewood, Sandusky was named Educator of the Month for the Clover Park School District.

She is described as hard-working, passionate and organized. She works long hours reviewing and analyzing student assessment data to make sure students are getting the correct reading intervention. She has helped many, many students grow as readers.

Kim has an engaging personality and after getting extra help with their reading from her, students leave smiling. She goes out of her way to assist her colleagues. She is currently mentoring her new intervention partner and three new para-professionals so they better serve students.

Congratulations Kim.