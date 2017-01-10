Bates Technical College’s Martin Luther King Jr. events include annual march, celebration

TACOMA, Wash. — Bates Technical College will honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with two community events. The first features speakers Jacquie Banks and Keith Blocker. The celebration, themed “Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: The Journey Continues,” will be held on Thursday, Jan. 12, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., at the Downtown Campus Auditorium, 1101 S. Yakima Ave., in Tacoma.

Banks, the keynote speaker, is a former instructor and dean at the college, who currently serves as a teacher in the Family and Child Education (FACE) program at Chief Leschi Schools. Tacoma City Council Member Blocker serves as the director of middle school programs for the non-profit Peace Community Center.

Subway sandwiches will be available for purchase during the event while supplies last.

The celebration continues on Monday, Jan. 16 for the annual March for MLK. Marchers will walk from the Downtown Campus to the City of Tacoma’s Martin Luther King Jr. event at the Greater Tacoma Convention and Trade Center.

Marchers will meet at 8 a.m. for refreshments and conversation at the Downtown Campus cafeteria on 11th Street and Yakima Avenue. At 9 a.m., the group will begin marching to the city’s celebration. Following both the march and the city’s event, a shuttle will return participants to the Downtown Campus.

For more information about the celebration and the march, please call 253.680.7000, or go to www.bates.ctc.edu.