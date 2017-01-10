Bates: Culinary Arts offers Southern-inspired buffet Jan. 12, Downtown Campus

From 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, Bates Technical College’s Culinary Arts program at the Downtown Campus will serve a Southern-style lunch as part of the college’s Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration . Menu is below, and the cost per person is $10. Note that regular lunch service will not be available.

Southern Style Lunch

George Carver Mixed Green Salad Vinaigrette

Southern Style Buttermilk Fried Chicken

BBQ Pork Ribs

Slow cooked Collard Greens/Black-eyed Peas

Creamy Mashed Potatoes

Cornbread

Sweet Potato, Pumpkin or Apple Pie

Beverage

Price per person: $10

Regular lunch service will not be available.

Originally posted on the Bates Technical College’s Blog.