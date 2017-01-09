Water Safety at Lake Waughop

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department will be posting caution signs around Lake Waughop at Fort Steilacoom Park due to a sewage spill.

The water may not be safe for people or animals to enter. Pierce College, the source of the pollution, is working to mitigate their impact on the lake. The City of Lakewood continues to work with all local partners to create a safe and healthy environment.

For more information, please contact Austin Jennings at (253) 798-4715 (ajennings@tpchd.org) or Ray Hanowell at (253) 798-2845 (rhanowell@tpchd.org).