UP Volunteer Fair – January 19, 2017

Get a great start in the New Year! Meet new friends, participate in fun activities and invest in your community at the UP Volunteer Fair on Thursday, January 19, from 3pm to 7:30pm in the UP Civic/Library Atrium, located at 3609 Market Place (36th and Bridgeport) in University Place.

Representatives from various UP Community groups will be on hand to share information and discuss volunteer opportunities ranging from ongoing tasks to one-time events. Volunteer activities range from clerical (can be done at home!), outdoor activities, computer work, event set up, grant writing and much, much more! This is a great way to get involved with your community! Community service hours also available.

For more information, visit www.upforarts.org