Tacoma Power sending crews to help with California storms

Four, four-person crews from Tacoma Power left for northern California around 3 p.m. Monday to help the region recover from storms and flooding that have left many without power.
Through a mutual aid request, Pacific Gas and Electric said it needs help from up to 50 crews from other western U.S. utilities. Tacoma Power crews will drive 550 miles to a gathering area in Humboldt County, near Eureka. They’ll get some rest and begin work Tuesday morning.
Tacoma Power will send:
- 17 employees
- Four bucket trucks
- Two derricks
- Four pickups
