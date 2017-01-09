The Suburban Times

Tacoma Power sending crews to help with California storms

Four, four-person crews from Tacoma Power left for northern California around 3 p.m. Monday to help the region recover from storms and flooding that have left many without power.

Through a mutual aid request, Pacific Gas and Electric said it needs help from up to 50 crews from other western U.S. utilities. Tacoma Power crews will drive 550 miles to a gathering area in Humboldt County, near Eureka. They’ll get some rest and begin work Tuesday morning.

Tacoma Power will send:

  • 17 employees
  • Four bucket trucks
  • Two derricks
  • Four pickups

