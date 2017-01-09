Pierce College announces 2017 All-Washington Academic Team nominees

In recognition of their outstanding academic achievements, four Pierce College students were recently named to the 2017 All-Washington Academic Team. Phi Theta Kappa, the international honor society for two-year colleges, introduced the All-USA Academic Team to honor students for their scholastic achievement and community service efforts.

The students who comprise the All-Washington team reflect the diversity of the state, maintain high standards of excellence and contribute positively to the community.

Pierce College Fort Steilacoom has selected Sharla Ellison and Devon McKenna, and Pierce College Puyallup selected Nhan Ta and Carly Tryon.

Students will be honored for their achievements during a ceremony on Thursday, March 23, 2017, at South Puget Sound Community College.

Pierce College Fort Steilacoom

Sharla Ellison

When Sharla Ellison was in high school, she had little interest in her education. Although she had always been a hard worker and enjoyed learning, she dropped out of college and never saw herself finishing her degree. It wasn’t until her son was born that Ellison began wanting more for herself and her family. She currently works two jobs while earning stellar grades as a full-time student. Ellison plans to continue her education and ultimately earn her master’s degree before pursuing a career as an elementary school teacher.

Devon McKenna

Australia native Devon McKenna spent more than a decade developing a career in banking before going into business for himself. Armed with only a high school education, he moved to the United States in 1994 and managed several small businesses until he was forced to consider a career change in 2014. The first generation college student is currently working toward his Associate in Kinesiology, and plans to continue his education to become a doctor of physical therapy. In the meantime, McKenna works with his fellow students as a tutor and mentor.

Pierce College Puyallup

Nhan Ta

As an international student from Vietnam, Nhan Ta knows exactly what other international students go through as they adjust to their new environment. This challenging transition period inspired Ta to create the International Club as a way to provide additional support for his fellow students. He has worked for the college in several roles, as the Office of Student Life’s Diversity and Equity Coordinator and the Student Success Office’s Student Ambassador. Ta plans to study international business in the future at his dream school, University of California Berkeley.

Carly Tryon

Running Start student Carly Tryon has always enjoyed challenging herself in her education. After attending high school at Tacoma’s Science and Math Institute and spending three hours a day commuting to school, she discovered Pierce College’s Running Start program. In addition to eliminating a long commute each day, her experience at Pierce College has provided her with the direction and challenge she needed. Tryon plans to transfer to a university to study environmental science or biology. She hopes to one day obtain a leadership position in the National Parks Service.

Story reprinted, with permission, from Pierce News website.