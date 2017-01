The flu is hitting Washington hard this year. To avoid spreading the flu at TCC, please stay home if you experience flu symptoms.

Flu symptoms*

Fever (but not in all patients)

Muscle and joint aches

Sore throat and cough

Runny nose

Fatigue

Headaches

How to stop the spread*

Get a flu shot

Wash hands with soap and water every time you use a bathroom

Avoid touching face with hands

Sneeze and cough into your elbow, not your hands

If sick, stay home

*Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention