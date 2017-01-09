Bates Culinary Arts program participates in Governor’s Inaugural Ball

TACOMA, Wash. — As part of the 2017 Governor’s Inaugural Ball on Wednesday, Jan. 11, Bates Technical College’s Culinary Arts program will prepare artisan hors d’oeuvres that feature locally-sourced ingredients.

The college’s menu lists an array of fragrant small bites, which includes Yukon gold potato blini with Applewood-smoked bacon and lavender goat cheese; Mediterranean lamb boulette with tzatziki sauce; and mango and raspberry flan with Meyer’s lemon shortbread.

“Bates’ Culinary Arts program has been a part of the inaugural ball for the past 24 years, and it has always been a great experience and honor for our students,” said Chef J. J. Meland, one of three instructors in the Culinary Arts program.

The American Culinary Federation-accredited program will join other culinary colleges, schools and businesses from across the state to participate in the ball, where an anticipated 5,000 people will be in attendance.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for students, and is an eye-opener for them to participate in such a large, formal event,” said Meland, who noted it will take two days for the students to prepare for this event. “Because of our diverse program offerings, the college’s food truck will also make an appearance at the ball,” he added.

The inaugural ball is hosted by a non-partisan, non-profit committee, and will be held in the Legislative Building on the Capitol Campus in Olympia. To learn more about the event, go to www.wastategovball.org.

For more information about the Culinary Arts program, go to www.bates.ctc.edu/CulinaryArts, or call 253.680.7000.