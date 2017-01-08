Night HOV construction in Tacoma closes ramps   

TACOMA – Drivers traveling through Tacoma can expect night ramp closures beginning Jan. 9. The closures allow crews to continue efforts to build new Interstate 5 HOV lanes in Tacoma and Fife. Weeknight single- and double-lane closures on I-5 are also scheduled between L Street and Port of Tacoma Road.

Ramp closures

Monday, Jan. 9

Northbound I-5 Collector/Distributor exits to Interstate 705/State Route 7 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Tuesday, Jan. 10

Southbound I-705 on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following day.

Wednesday, Jan. 11

Northbound I-5 Collector/Distributor exits to I-705/SR 7 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Thursday, Jan. 12

Southbound I-5 exit to southbound SR 7 will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.

Friday, Jan. 13

Bay Street on-ramp to northbound State Route 167 (River Road) will close from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. the following day.

Northbound I-5 exit to SR 167 (River Road) will close from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. the following day.

East 28th Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.

Saturday, Jan. 14