Letter: Another day (month), another unmet rental inspection deadline

As of this writing, January 6 was yesterday, “but” in the hit single lyrics of Chad and Jeremy (1963) “that was yesterday and yesterday’s gone.”
And with the passing of another day, another deadline promised by the City of Lakewood’s legal department has gone unmet as well.
January 6 was to have been the date by which to have received the results of a public disclosure request related to Lakewood’s controversial Rental Inspection Program (RIP) that would allow city-approved inspectors to enter private rental property.
January 6 was the second promised date of the City by which to have delivered the goods.
December 2 was the first promise by the City wherein it would “provide a response and associated documents.”
October 24 was the date the request of the City was made.
Recorded in the minutes of the December 5, City Council meeting “Deputy Whalen asked about aSuburban Times article about a public disclosure request that was not responded to” (p.9 of 127).
December 5 was over a month ago and there has been nothing in the way of an answer to Whalen’s question and nothing in response to the public disclosure request that remains unfulfilled now going on 76 days.
Certainly none of this seems to correspond to the stipulation clearly stated in the Public Records Act:
“Local government agencies are required to provide a reasonable estimate of time required to fill the request” (p.10 of 74).
Chad and Jeremy’s first recording of “Yesterday’s Gone” was said to sound “like a locker room full of football players.” John Barry, who arranged the piece, “in desperation said: ‘Whisper it’.
Heck, shout it, whisper it, just – with regards the public disclosure request – provide it.
Otherwise, having witnessed two deadlines come and gone, will the people of Lakewood see a similar refrain here in this publication yet again?
Not a good portend of things to come if the City and Chad and Jeremy are using the same sheet of music given how the song ends:
“Yesterday’s gone
Yesterday’s gone
Yesterday’s gone.”
Comments
Chas. Ames says
Ultimately us renters will pay the cost of the Rental Housing Safety Program.
I have no idea what program you’re talking about.
John Arbeeny says
You’re absolutely right: it’s the renters who will pay for this program as they do for every real estate tax and regulation which government aims at the landlord. Every time you as a renter vote for a levy, bond, tax increase you’re voting to raise your rent. This is no different than government “punishing big corporations” which you as a consumer eventually pay for. It’s a scam government uses to pad their wallet at the expense of yours. Government has for too long meddled in our private affairs with rules and regulations for which you as renter (and consumer) ultimately pay for despite there being overlapping programs in existence that deal with the alleged “problem”. So it is with the “Rental Housing Safety Program” (RHSP) which name is itself a Trojan Horse. Government all too often hides the bitter pill with a candy coating to mislead the public of their true intentions………..sort of like the “Affordable Care Act” which turns out to be a scam deliberately perpetrated on the populace, designed to take over 1/6th of the economy and anything but affordable. Indeed the label of “Rental Inspection Program” is more honest and descriptive of RHSP, the goal of which is inspection and intrusion into your home rather than safety.
David Wilson says
They probably put your request in the Whatever pile.
FYI: alot of people don’t get this but a document has to exist if you want public disclosure on it. They will only fill public disclosure requests if they have (or if there are) documents available. If your request requires them to make a new document then they don’t have to fill that request.