Help Pierce College win the NWAC Mascot Challenge

The Pierce College Raider Bird is competing in the Northwest Athletic Conference’s Mascot Challenge on social media for the chance to win bragging rights and $1,000 to support the program.

Each week starting Jan. 9, Pierce College Athletics will post photos or videos using the hashtag #NWACMascotChallenge2017 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can help us win the contest by casting your vote as a ‘Like’ on any or all platforms.

Be sure to visit the athletics department’s social media pages on Facebook at Facebook.com/PierceCollegeRaiderAthletics, on Twitter at @PierceAthletic1 and on Instagram at @Pierce_Athletics.

Be sure to visit the Pierce College Athletics social media pages each week to cast your vote!

Story reprinted, with permission, from Pierce News website.

