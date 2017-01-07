A New Year brings a new Evergreen Elementary to JBLM

LAKEWOOD, WASH.–Evergreen Elementary students and staff started 2017 in a brand new school on their first day back at school after winter break on Tuesday, Jan. 3.



The preschool through 5th grade learning facility has a current enrollment of approximately 526 students, with capacity for 761 students. The school is located on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, across from the original Evergreen Elementary which was built in 1996.

Evergreen is the sixth and final Clover Park School District elementary school to be built on Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

“Thanks to federal and state funding, this project is now a reality,” stated Clover Park School District superintendent Debbie LeBeau. “I am confident many, many thousands of promising futures will be created in these beautiful new facilities.”

Evergreen Elementary was designed by BCRA and built by Skanska. Construction on the new Evergreen Elementary school began in spring 2015. Funding was provided through the strong support from Washington state legislative leaders in Washington D.C. and federal funding from the Office of Economic Adjustment (OEA). Clover Park School District worked with Washington state’s Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) to utilize some of its available funding from Washington state’s Capital Construction Assistance program.

A grand opening celebration will be held in the spring for parents, students, staff and community members.

For more information, contact Clover Park School District’s administrator for business services and capital projects Richard Ring at 253.583.5011.