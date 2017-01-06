Yellowstone: A Geologic Story Still Being Written

Submitted by Learning Is ForEver

Explore the dynamic nature of the Yellowstone super-volcano and its fascinating geysers, mud pots and hot springs with geologist and photographer Duncan Foley, Ph.D. A retired educator in the field of geosciences from Pacific Lutheran University, Foley served as a consultant for the National Geographic’s special Yellowstone edition, which was published in May of 2016.

This multimedia presentation will be held on Wednesday, January 11th beginning at 10:30 AM at PLU’s Anderson University Center. Class registration fee- $15, walk-in’s welcomed.

This lecture is offered by Learning Is ForEver (LIFE), a non profit organization, offering education classes for active retirees. LIFE is a community outreach of PLU’s office of Graduate Programs and Continuing Education, and in addition, is affiliated with Road Scholar’s network of Lifelong Learning Institutes. More information about our upcoming classes, and obtain a campus parking pass, go to our website – www.plu.edu/liferoadscholar or contact LIFE’s Program Coordinator at stewarla@plu.edu / 253.241.4166