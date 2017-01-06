West Pierce Fire and Rescue Practices Cold Water Rescue

Submitted by Tom McClellan

While walking my dogs Friday, I encountered a team from West Pierce Fire and Rescue at Waughop Lake, taking advantage of the extreme cold weather to practice ice rescue techniques. With their consent, I snapped a few photos so that others could see this good training.

The trainer explained the basic procedures for rescuing someone who had fallen through the ice. While the “swimmer” and the rescuer were getting into their dry suits, the others practiced throwing a “toss line”, with a weighted but floatable ball at the end. Note: it is harder than it looks to get the rope to play out all the way.

The trainer further detailed that in an actual rescue, there would be one fire fighter in a dry suit going out on the ice, and another also suited up who would remain on shore, serving as the rescuer of the rescuer in case anything goes wrong. And indeed they kept one more firefighter suited up on shore for this training.

The swimmer and his rescuer ventured out onto the ice, which turned out to be about 1 inch thick. It was cracking perceptibly as they walked on it. They used a “Halligan” bar to chop a hole in the ice big enough for the swimmer to get into.

A modified Boogie Board was delivered to the swimmer, with a line run through a caribiner on the board. The rescuer then braced himself off to the side at the end of that line, giving the firefighters on shore a 2-to-1 mechanical advantage to pull the swimmer out of the hole.

It was a treat to get to see our first responders doing this training in a professional way, and I am glad to live in a community where our public servants have the latitude to change the training calendar on short notice and take advantage of a great training opportunity.