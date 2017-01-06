Lakewood looking to fill committee vacancies

The City of Lakewood has vacancies on four committees: Lakewood’s Promise Advisory Board; Community Services Advisory Board; Lakewood Arts Commission; and the Landmarks & Heritage Advisory Board. The roles and responsibilities and meeting schedules for each of these committees are described in the Notice of Vacancy(ies) page on the City’s website.

Interested applicants can submit an application form. For additional information please call the City Clerk’s Office at 253-983-7701,or emailing abush@cityoflakewood.us