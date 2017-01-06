Clover Park School District Board Schedules Special Meeting

LAKEWOOD — The Clover Park School District Board of Directors will hold a special meeting for the purpose of planning for the 2017-18 school year. The special meeting will take place on Monday, Jan. 9 in Room 18 of the Student Services Center, 10903 Gravelly Lake Drive SW in Lakewood. The meeting will be held from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. with a recess for the regular scheduled board meeting at 6 p.m. The planning meeting will resume at the conclusion of the regularly scheduled board meeting; approximately 6:45 p.m.

Topics of discussion at the special meeting will include the board vision, mission and tagline; the district accountability plan and initiatives; city council and school board collaboration; and planning for the 2017-18 school year.

For more information, contact the superintendent’s office at (253) 583-5190.