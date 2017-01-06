Arts, Culture and Christian Faith Considered at Feb. Conference

Submitted by Jordan Johnson

Christ Lutheran Church is hosting its 2nd annual weekend conference on Feb. 10-12. The conference’s full slate of activities should provide entertainment, enlightenment and thoughtful discussion regarding how Christianity has affected (and been affected by) culture and the arts. Guests will be Jeffrey Keuss and Carolyn Arends.

Jeffrey (left) is a professor of Christian ministry, theology and culture at SPU and will speak to the ways in which arts and culture can help us to see what’s in God’s heart and will use multimedia throughout.

Carolyn (right) is a prolific and talented Christian musician in addition to being a regular columnist to many publications including Christianity Today and CT Women. Her musical and intellectual contributions will be an integral part of the event.

The weekend will include talks, workshops, Q&As, opportunities for children to participate in artistic works and a full Saturday evening concert. The concert will feature special guest musician Spencer Capier and is to be preceded by a burger and shakes dinner. All ages welcome throughout the weekend. Attendees will also enjoy a sermon from Professor Keuss combined with music by Ms. Arends on Sunday during both services.

More information, including a detailed schedule, is shown on the “events” page at ChristLutheranLakewood.com. Most of the schedule is hosted by Christ Lutheran with support through free will offerings, though there is a small ticket fee for the dinner/concert. Please email the church secretary if you have any questions.