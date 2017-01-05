TCC Welcomes New Trustee, Lois Bernstein

Lois Bernstein, Chief Community Executive at MultiCare Health System, has been appointed to the Tacoma Community College Board of Trustees by Governor Inslee. She replaces long-serving board member Don Dennis, whose term expired in December 2016. Bernstein begins her term in January 2017.

As Chief Community Executive, Bernstein oversees MultiCare’s community presence and partnerships with organizations in MultiCare’s service area. Bernstein joined MultiCare in 1998, and has overseen both support and clinical departments including Marketing and Communications, Philanthropy, Healthy Living, Adult Day Health, Home Health & Hospice and Government Affairs.

Prior to her tenure at MultiCare, Bernstein served in leadership positions at Mercy Hospital and ScrippsHealth in San Diego.

Bernstein earned her BA in communications from Michigan State University, her MS in Rehabilitation Counseling from San Diego State University, and her MBA from University of California, Irvine.

Bernstein serves as a board member for the Foundation for Tacoma Students and the Crystal Judson Family Justice Center. She is a senior fellow of the American Leadership Forum.