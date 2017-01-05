State Farm to Hire over 250 New Employees in Tacoma and DuPont

Submitted by Brad Hilliard

State Farm plans to add more than 200 new employees in Tacoma and over 50 new employees in DuPont in early 2017. The insurance company will host a career fair on January 11, at Hotel Murano in downtown Tacoma.

“We’re seeking applicants for full and part-time positions in claims,” said Brad Hilliard State Farm Spokesman. “It is a new year and this is a great time to jump into a new career.”

If interested, visit www.statefarm.com/careers/ and search jobs in Washington to learn more. State Farm encourages job seekers to apply online as soon as possible before the career fair, and come to the fair ready to interview.

State Farm is the #1 insurer of cars, homes and life in the nation and is recognized as a leading employer in the industry.

Event Details:

What: State Farm Career Fair

When: Wednesday, January 11: 10 am – 5 pm

Where: Hotel Murano, 1320 Broadway Plaza, Tacoma