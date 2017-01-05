Robert Thoms to seek re-election to Tacoma City Council

Submitted by Vote Thoms committee

TACOMA – Robert Thoms has stated his intention to stand for election to continue serving on Tacoma’s City Council. Thoms was appointed unanimously by the City Council in January 2013 to fill a one-year vacancy and was overwhelming elected in November 2013 to a full term.

Now that the 2016 election cycle is over, and after many conversations with family and his neighbors, it is clear there is so much more to be done and government must provide vision and confidence.

Experience and leadership are critical for Tacoma to harness possible opportunities and overcome the challenge facing our community. “As I spent the Veterans Day holiday with my kids and family and we discussed the importance of service to country, the greater good and my experiences serving in the Navy and on the council, it reaffirmed my strong desire to continue working for the citizens of Tacoma. I intend to continue to fight for, and work toward ensuring Tacoma is the best place to live, work and raise a family,” stated Thoms.

“After such a historic election. I am eager to work even harder to advance good government and invest in critical and core infrastructure priorities that are necessary to address the concerns and increase the quality of life of Tacomans and their families,” said Thoms.

Thoms, a Commander in the Navy Reserves for over 25 years, is a local small business owner and father of three young children. Since joining the City Council he has accomplished many important initiatives including securing

over $4M for the first ever dedicated crosswalk program “walk the talk and created the first ever property crimes task force to combat crime. He also sponsored an additional several million dollars in the 2017-18 budget to hire more police and fire fighters for the first time in nearly 10 years. He is excited that safety beacons that he put in the budget will be constructed at dozens of schools across Tacoma. “While I am proud of the work I have had the pleasure to accomplish, there remains much work to be done, including: improving critical infrastructure, revitalizing downtown and supporting local businesses and creating jobs.