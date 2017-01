Meet Featured Pet Peter, a true cottontail. A very curious and happy rabbit, the 2-year-old enjoys his hippity hoppity time (time outside of his cage to stretch his legs) and engaging his person-to-be.

Let’s get this big boy out of the shelter and into a loving, fur-ever home. #A512110. Contact The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County, (253) 383-2733 for more information.