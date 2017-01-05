NWF and Tahoma Audubon To Offer Habitat Steward Training

Submitted by National Wildlife Federation

Are you interested in creating areas for wildlife? Do you want to do your part to keep Pierce County wild? Now is your chance to become a Habitat Steward.

National Wildlife Federation and Tahoma Audubon Society are offering a specialized 24-hour training program to teach you how to help others create and restore wildlife habitat in backyards, schoolyards, and other community areas.

A Habitat Steward leading a restoration event with Weed Warriors. A happy NWF volunteer takes a break to soak in the scenery. Exploring marine life at a training field trip.

The training will take place every Wednesday in February from 6:00-9:00pm at the Adriana Hess Audubon Center (2917 Morrison Rd. W, University Place, WA, 98466). The workshop includes two Saturday field trips on February 4th and 18th. The first trip is in partnership with Nature Trek Wildlife Park and will include hands-on NatureMapping of the Ohop Creek; the second is in partnership with Tahoma Audubon Society and will be at Morse Preserve to learn all about bird identification and conservation. Plan on full days.

This training is engaging, fun and highly informative and you get to meet and interact with local conservation professionals and other similarly interested folks! Expert speakers will present on topics such as: rain gardens, gardening for wildlife, native plants, noxious weeds, habitat restoration, bird identification and conservation, pollinators, current science in the Puget Sound, and much more!

Cost of the training is $30 to cover classroom materials. Note: scholarships are available! No one will be turned down due to lack of funds. We will provide coffee, tea, and snacks at each training session – you are welcome to bring a brown bag dinner. To register for the training, please visit nwfpierce.brownpapertickets.com or contact Sarah Bruemmer at WAHabitatCoordinator@nwf.org or (206) 577-7809.