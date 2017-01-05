Nancy Covert, 74

Longtime The Suburban Times contributor and local historian Nancy Covert passed away suddenly this week.
Nancy was well-known as the author of numerous articles and several books on local history, her latest being American Lake Vignettes in 2014. She was actively involved for decades as a prolific reporter and supporter of our School District, Steilacoom Historic Museum Association, and countless events and projects in Steilacoom and surrounding communities.
There will be a celebration of her life at the Steilacoom Historical Museum at 10 AM this Saturday, 7 January, 2017. Donations in Nancy’s memory should be made to the Steilacoom Historical Museum Association, where she serves as a tremendous historian.
Condolences can be sent to her sons, Jeff and Steve Wolff, and her daughter Jenny Holmstrom at 1215 110th Ave. E, Edgewood, WA 98372.
Comments
Stephanie Walsh says
We will definitely miss this darling who made it her top priority to write. She had a genuine knack for letting the world know about the unique and wonderful activities and beauty found right in our Steilacoom and Lakewood backyards. May we all continue to see what Nancy saw everyday.
Joseph Boyle says
Nancy Covert and I were not close friends, but we were writing pals. We crossed paths many times in person at public gatherings and in print in The Suburban Times. We often commented on each other’s stories and we supported each other.
I have found one of my favorite sayings to be so very true. So many stories, yet so little time.
I was constantly thankful that our community had Nancy because she did such a marvelous job writing Steilacoom and Lakewood based stories. These were stories I did not have time for and I lacked her personal connection.
I do not know how we will manage without Nancy. She will be missed.
Joseph Boyle –
Mike Brandstetter says
Nancy is someone who writings added to our sense of community and history. She will indeed be missed.
Mike Brandstetter
Becky Huber says
Nancy was a special friend. She inspired me to want to learn more about our local history. Her writings presented a unique perspective and provided in-depth details that made our history even more interesting.
She was our primary journalist for the Lakewood Historical Society’s quarterly newsletter, the Prairie Gazette. She worked with me on planning our monthly programs that brought unique experiences to all of us. She was so looking forward to being a part of a special event we are planning this year.
Nancy was one of a kind. This has left a huge hole in our hearts and it is going to be hard to move on.