Nancy Covert, 74

Longtime The Suburban Times contributor and local historian Nancy Covert passed away suddenly this week.

Nancy was well-known as the author of numerous articles and several books on local history, her latest being American Lake Vignettes in 2014. She was actively involved for decades as a prolific reporter and supporter of our School District, Steilacoom Historic Museum Association, and countless events and projects in Steilacoom and surrounding communities.

There will be a celebration of her life at the Steilacoom Historical Museum at 10 AM this Saturday, 7 January, 2017 . Donations in Nancy’s memory should be made to the Steilacoom Historical Museum Association, where she serves as a tremendous historian.

Condolences can be sent to her sons, Jeff and Steve Wolff, and her daughter Jenny Holmstrom at 1215 110th Ave. E, Edgewood, WA 98372.