Jan. 27 a Snow Make Up Day for CPSD students and staff

LAKEWOOD, WASH.—All schools and preschool programs in Clover Park School District will be in session on Friday, Jan. 27 to make up for a day in December when schools were closed due to bad weather conditions.

Schools and preschool programs will operate on a normal schedule.

The school district calendar designated Friday, Jan. 27 as a snow make up day in the event schools are closed due to inclement weather.

A second snow make up day is scheduled for Friday, May 26 in case schools are closed a second time.

For more information, please refer to the district’s website at www.cloverpark.k12.wa.us.