Happy Hearts Dinner Auction

Caring for Kids is there for our kids and we are asking you to be there to support our major fundraiser. The Happy Hearts Dinner Auction will take place on Saturday, February 4 in the Sharon McGavick Center at Clover Park Technical College (4500 Steilacoom Blvd.) at 5:00 P.M. Tickets are $40.00. Please purchase tickets in advance from Diane (253-279-9777) or carekids@comcast.net.

We are also asking for your support with donations of live and silent auction items plus sponsors. Remember we are an all-volunteer, non-profit organization helping thousands of kids in need each year.

Follow Caring for Kids on Facebook.

