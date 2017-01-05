ESD pays 39,000+ UI claims, more than 25,000 customers now have accounts

ESD’s new unemployment benefits system paid out more than 39,000 benefits payments totaling $15.7 million last night. Direct deposit will depend on the individual banks receiving the payments. Checks and debit cards will be mailed Thursday.

The agency has also processed over 52,000 weekly claims and 4,400 new or initial claims since Tuesday. For context, we served roughly 60,000 unemployment claimants in the month of November.

While nearly 25,000 customers have successfully created new eServices accounts this week, the company that supports the sign-on process for the new system is reporting some issues due to the high volume of customers attempting to access the system. Some customers are receiving messages that they are “locked out” of the system, others are having difficulty with the system’s multi-factor authentication and identify proofing—both required to meet heightened security and protect customer’s personal information.

Customers struggling with sign-on issues should call our customer support desk at 855-682-0785. Please be prepared to hold as we have a limited number of staff serving a high number of customers.

Customers can also file weekly claims through our claims centers at 1-800-318-6022.