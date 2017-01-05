Bates construction project aims to create diverse talent pool to fill health care jobs

Did you know that Bates Technical College’s Downtown Campus is near several health care facilities and hospitals in Tacoma?

This, coupled with the increasing demand for workers in allied health and STEM-related fields, is why the college intends to open a new facility to support health care training and broaden skills for growing and related fields in science and information technology.

One step toward making this a reality is creating a design of the facility. Recently, the State Board for Community and Technical Colleges announced that initial design work for the construction project is included in a 2017 capital budget request to the legislature.

When this project goes forward, the college will raze the current west annex building located on the Downtown Campus on the corner of S. Yakima Avenue, and will construct a new facility. The project is currently titled Medical Mile Health Science Center.

The goal of the center is to provide a state-of-the-art facility in the heart of Tacoma. The college anticipates the building will serve as a training and education hub for health-related learning and technology.

This project is part of a larger vision of the college’s mission, strategic plan and facilities master plan to improve teaching and learning facilities across all three campuses. A new post-secondary medical arts facility is crucial to achieving that goal.

“This is both an opportunity for the community and the college,” said Marty Mattes, Bates’ executive director of facilities/operations. “Currently, the need for individuals in health care fields is rapidly growing. In addition, enrollment in the allied health programs at the college has grown faster and larger than the current facilities can accommodate.

“The clear solution is to replace the west annex with a building that improves the quality of current programs, allows the college to expand program offerings, and aligns with the major providers located within a stone’s throw of the college,” said Mattes.

Increased capacity will allow for expanded service offering up to four new programs, as well, thus fulfilling the college’s mission of enriching diverse communities through inspiring student learning, challenging greater achievement, and educating for employment.

For more information about the Medical Mile Health Science Center, please contact Marty Mattes, executive director of facilities and operations, at 253.680.7156, mmattes@bates.ctc.edu .

Submitted by Greg Kares, Electronic Equipment Service Technician student, student blogger

Originally posted on the Bates Technical College’s Blog.