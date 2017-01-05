Annie Wright Schools to Open New Program for High School Boys

TACOMA – Annie Wright Schools plan to launch a new program for high school boys starting in the 2017-18 school year. Complementing Annie Wright’s co-ed Lower and Middle Schools and all-girls’ Upper School, this program will extend Annie Wright’s inquiry-based experience to boys in Grades 9-12.

The Upper School for Boys, based on Annie Wright’s current Upper School for Girls but specifically designed for the ways boys learn, will extend Annie Wright’s expertise in single gender high school education. Drawing on Annie Wright’s rich traditions while providing innovative and specialized programs, the Upper School for Boys will open in August 2017 with Grade 9, adding a grade each subsequent year.

“This initiative is a natural extension of Annie Wright’s student-centered mission and a tremendous opportunity to serve the South Sound and beyond,” said Head of Schools Christian G. Sullivan. “While honoring our tradition of excellence in single gender high school education, we are providing a more inclusive approach to the Annie Wright experience.”

While academic classes will be separated by gender, boys and girls in the Upper School will have many opportunities for intersection, including arts and social events. New state-of-the-art facilities, designed specifically for how boys learn best, will accommodate the new program within three years. Current Assistant Head of Schools Susan Bauska will serve as Director of the Upper School for Boys. Bauska has worked at Annie Wright for 26 years, previously as Director of the Upper School for Girls.

“Annie Wright’s leadership, financial health and supportive community have never been stronger,” said Chair of the Board of Trustees John Long. “The school is in an ideal position to launch this new program which honors the past while looking toward the future.”

Once the boys’ program is established, Annie Wright will provide the only independent school option for boys near downtown Tacoma and the only boarding opportunity for boys in the South Sound.

Founded in Tacoma, Washington, in 1884, Annie Wright Schools serve students from age three through high school. Annie Wright Lower and Middle Schools offer co-ed programs in Preschool through Grade 8, while separate Upper Schools for boys, starting in Fall 2017, and girls offer day and boarding options in Grades 9 through 12. Annie Wright is proud to be an International Baccalaureate World School. Learn more at www.aw.org.