Visiting Buddhist Monk Offers Advice on Bringing Inner Peace into the New Year

Tushita Kadampa Buddhist Center will have Gen Kelsang Wangpo, an American Buddhist monk, visiting Puyallup for a free public talk called Bringing Inner Peace into the New Year. This event will be held on Wednesday January 11 from 7:00-8:00pm, at Puyallup Public Library, 324 S Meridian, Puyallup, WA 98371, USA.

With the new year come new resolutions. We have ideas of what we want to happen and how we want the year to go. No matter how the year unfolds, one thing is certain, we need peaceful minds throughout the day and the night, all year long. Join us as we look at bringing mental peace to the coming year.

“If we understand how our mind contributes to our positive experiences and our difficulties then we can have a huge impact on the way we experience and respond to life,” states Gen Kelsang Wangpo, a Buddhist monk and the Resident Teacher of Tushita Kadampa Buddhist Center. Gen Wangpo, who will present this talk, went on to say, “the development of a peaceful mind is of utmost importance. Without a peaceful mind we may have the best of everything in the world – the best job, the best house, the best car, and everything else the best – but our mind, because it is not peaceful it is an agitated mind, will prevent us from experience any kind of lasting happiness. We can change this situation,” states Wangpo.

Many people are interested in meditation but feel that it is impossible to have a daily practice with their busy lifestyle. If we realize that the real nature

of meditation is simply changing our mind from a negative state to a positive state, then we will realize that we can be practicing all the time. In this talk, we will learn some practical methods to experience the deep inner peace of meditation in every moment of our life – without having to change our lifestyle!

The course is open to everyone, anyone can benefits from these profound teachings. No registration is required, just drop-in. For more information visit www.meditateintacoma.org or call 360-754-7787

When: Wednesday January 11 7:00-8:00pm

Where: Puyallup Public Library, 324 S Meridian, Puyallup, WA 98371, USA.

Cost: Free

Drop-in, no registration required – Open to public

About the Teachings: Tushita Kadampa Buddhist Center offers Short Series on Buddhism & Meditation throughout the year. These series are for anyone who is interested in learning about the origins, beliefs and practices of Mahayana Buddhism and Meditation. Specific topics vary with each series. People of all faiths and backgrounds are welcome to attend any or all classes. Come with an open mind to learn about one of the world’s most ancient and profound religions!

About Tushita Kadampa Buddhist Center:

Tushita Kadampa Buddhist Center was founded in 2002 under the guidance of Geshe Kelsang Gyatso; Internationally renowned Buddhist meditation master and scholar. Tushita Kadampa Buddhist Center is a member of the New Kadampa Tradition-International Kadampa Buddhist Union, a worldwide network of Buddhist Centers that are located in over 40 different countries. The purpose of Tushita Kadampa Buddhist Center is to help people learn practical methods on how to solve their daily problems and to live a happy and meaningful life. Tushita KBC offers meditation classes, day courses, retreats, chanted prayers and a chance to learn more about the Buddhist way of life. The classes and courses are designed to help those who wish to deepen their understanding of basic Buddhist thought and practice, as well as for those who simply wish to start a meditation practice or to meditate in a group setting.

About the Course Teacher:

Gen Kelsang Wangpo is an ordained Buddhist monk & teacher in the New Kadampa Tradition. He is currently the Resident Teacher at Tushita Kadampa Buddhist Center in Olympia and Tacoma, Washington. He has been a Kadampa student and practitioner for almost 20 years and has been in the Kadampa Teacher Training Program (TTP) for most of that time. Gen Wangpo has studied and taught in several locations throughout the world, including Manjushri Centre in England and at Buddhist Centers in Connecticut, Maine, Pennsylvania, and Washington. Gen Wangpo is known and loved by his students for his faith in the Buddhadharma, his extensive knowledge of the teachings and his ability to put Dharma in the context of everyday life. His presentation of Buddha’s teachings is light and joyful and students find the instructions easily apply to their life.