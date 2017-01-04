Unemployment benefits system working, but slower than anticipated

Submitted by Employment Security Department

ESD’s unemployment benefit claims centers have successfully processed 37,000 claims and continue to help claimants as we are able. For context, ESD served 60,000 unemployment claimants in November.

We are continuing to experience some slower-than-anticipated response times due to high volumes and system start-up. Customers made nearly 750,000 calls to claims center staff yesterday.

We apologize and we are working as hard as we can around the clock to resolve these issues. Thank you so much for your patience.

Note:

New claimants can apply for unemployment later this week with no delay in benefit payments because state law requires them to wait a week before they can file a claim for their first payment anyway.

Weekly benefit payments filed this week are scheduled to be processed this week. Claims Center staff are processing those claims as quickly as possible.

These system issues will not hurt claimants’ eligibility for benefits.

Customers needing assistance signing into the new system should follow this directions:esd.wa.gov/newsroom/alerts/benefits-registration