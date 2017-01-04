The Suburban Times

The community newspaper for DuPont, Fircrest, Lakewood, Steilacoom and University Place

TNT: Man’s body found near Lakewood casino

By Leave a Comment

A man’s body was found Monday on the side of Tacoma Mall Boulevard between 80th and 84th streets. Lakewood homicide detectives are waiting for an autopsy to determine how he died.

Read more: Man’s body found near Lakewood casino | The News Tribune

Subscribe to The Suburban Times

Receive the email edition of The Suburban Times to your inbox each morning - Free of Charge.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *