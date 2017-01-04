TCC: Time to apply for scholarships, tuition waivers & financial aid

Students who plan to attend Tacoma Community College in Fall 2017 could potentially save thousands of dollars by starting the financial planning process early.

Financial Aid

TCC’s Financial Aid Priority Deadline is March 16, 2017.

We encourage students to complete the financial aid application process by the March 16 priority deadline. After the priority deadline, some funds are limited and based on availability only.

The final fall deadline is May 11, 2017.

Applying for Financial Aid starts with filling out the FAFSA, which is available now.

Scholarships

Students planning to attend TCC in the fall are encouraged to apply for a TCC Foundation scholarship. The application is open Jan. 1 –March 31, 2017.

Scholarships are open to all students with a GPA of 2.0 or higher. Most scholarships take financial need into consideration, but other factors are also considered. More info here.

Tuition Waivers

Every year, TCC offers tuition waivers for students from Tacoma, University Place, and Peninsula school districts. Apply by March 1.