Lakewood Proclamation Recognizes Becky Huber

On Tuesday, January 3rd, City Council recognized Becky Huber for her commitment to preserving and memorializing the history of Lakewood. She served as President of the Lakewood Historical Society for ten years, where she sought to celebrate Lakewood, and it’s role in the development of the Pacific Northwest.
Through the Society’s work, she commemorated the landmarks and historical buildings that made up the community’s identity. Becky Huber and the Lakewood Historical Society also hosted a variety of lectures, book talks, programming and other events. Lakewood City Council recognizes Becky Huber and thanks her for all her accomplishments.
Comments
Joseph Boyle says
Lakewood City Council, as a long time citizen of the City of Lakewood, I am familiar with Becky Huber and her good work for our city.
Thank you for recognizing Becky Huber.
Joseph Boyle
Ken Upton says
Ditto to your comment, Joe….Becky is a “first in line volunteer” at Little Church on the Prairie and a tireless worker on every project she undertakes! Her dedication and leadership at the Lakewood Historical Society is legendary and I”m extremely pleased to see it recognized by the Lakewood City Council! She”s a special person.
Ken Upton