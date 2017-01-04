Lakewood Proclamation Recognizes Becky Huber

On Tuesday, January 3rd, City Council recognized Becky Huber for her commitment to preserving and memorializing the history of Lakewood. She served as President of the Lakewood Historical Society for ten years, where she sought to celebrate Lakewood, and it’s role in the development of the Pacific Northwest.

Through the Society’s work, she commemorated the landmarks and historical buildings that made up the community’s identity. Becky Huber and the Lakewood Historical Society also hosted a variety of lectures, book talks, programming and other events. Lakewood City Council recognizes Becky Huber and thanks her for all her accomplishments.