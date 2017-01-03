TMP presents A Year with Frog and Toad TYA

TMP Family Theater is very proud to present the charming musical A Year with Frog and Toad TYA. This musical is sure to deliver a “healthy helping of premium good cheer” (Talkin’ Broadway).

A Year with Frog and Toad TYA

January 14 – 22, 2017

Saturdays, 11:00AM & 2:00PM

Sundays, 2:00PM

Based on Arnold Lobel’s well-loved books, featuring a hummable score by Robert and Willie Reale, this whimsical show is part vaudeville, part make believe…all charm. A Year with Frog and Toad tells the story of a friendship that endures throughout the seasons. The jazzy, upbeat score bubbles with melody and wit, making it an inventive, exuberant and enchanting musical, perfect for introducing theater to youngsters while keeping adults entertained, as well.

Cast

Colin Briskey – Snail, Father Frog

Emily Clark – Lady Bird 1, Squirrel 1, Mother Frog, Mole 1

Taylor Davis – Lady Bird 2, Squirrel 2, Young Frog, Mole 2

Erik Furuheim – Toad

Emily Salian – Mouse

Shane Smith – Frog

Daniel Wolfert – Man Bird, Lizard, Large and Terrible Frog, Mole

TMP Family Theaters Creative Team

Linda Palacios (Director)

Ashley Roy (Choreographer)

Zachary Kellogg (Musical Director)

Dennis Kurtz (Master Carpenter)

Kat Fresh (Costume Manager)

Cassandra DeChant (Stage Manager)

Where

A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD plays at Tacoma Musical Playhouse, 7116 Sixth Avenue, Tacoma WA, 98406

Show Times

Saturdays, 11:00AM & 2:00PM

Sundays, 2:00PM

Ticket Prices

Adults $15.00

Senior, Military, Students $13.00

Children (12 & under) $12.00

Groups of 10 or more $10.00

All Seating is Reserved

Tickets are on sale and can be purchased at TMP’s Box Office located at 7116 Sixth Avenue, by phone at 253-565-6867, and online at ?www.tmp.org.? Box office is open Tuesday through Friday, 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM.