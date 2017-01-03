Get one-on-one help to figure out your new device

Did you receive a new smartphone, tablet or laptop as a gift? For first-time owners of these devices, getting started can be confusing and frustrating. Or maybe you’re one of those who’ve struggled to use a technology and never quite got comfortable with it.

Now there’s a librarian around when you need one, to help you set up your contact list, download apps, upload videos, share photos and sync your calendar.

Pierce County Library System’s new Book a Librarian to the rescue.

In simple, layman’s terms, a librarian will meet with you at the library to explain how your devices work, answer questions and point out handy functions. All you do is get a Pierce County Library card and make an appointment for a free, one-on-one session with Book a Librarian.

Book a Librarian is not only for people who need help using digital devices. Library customers can Book a Librarian to learn about research techniques, find out about the library’s resources and how to use them, locate business information, get reading suggestions or explore a hobby.

Book a Librarian sessions are available at most Pierce County Library locations and can be reserved for up to 45 minutes at getsmart.pcls.us.

More free, tech learning at the library

If technology learning is on your New Year’s Resolutions list, check out Pierce County Library’s Get Smart classes. Library customers can take free classes in everything from computer basics to cloud storage, Word and Excel, Microsoft Imagine Academy, 3D printing, web safety and other subjects, as well as online classes with Lynda.com, Pronunciator and Universal Class. Find out more at getsmart.pcls.us.